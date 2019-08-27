I-Team: Why were no coaches punished in local high school football hazing?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team found local school leaders refusing to explain why only students are taking the fall for violent hazing at a camp for the Berea-Midpark football team.

We went to a school board meeting asking why no coaches are being held accountable since it happened at a high school football camp.

Superintendent Tracy Wheeler said, "We're not commenting on that.” When pressed, she added, "We're saying we did not find that the coaches have done anything inappropriate."

But we also wondered if the school district leaders asked where the coaches were when the hazing happened? Wheeler answered, "We did. We know exactly where they were. We're not gonna comment on that."

Four players are facing criminal charges tied to the hazing. At the heart of this, sex charges.

Recently, the head coach refused to answer questions for the I-Team about supervision at the camp.

So, we also went to the school board president.

She also would not address where the coaches were during the hazing. Ana Chapman said, "I'm not answering that. That's not our business, right now.”

We followed up by asking the school district to explain to the public why the details are being kept secret. Despite not answering any questions, Chapman still insisted, "It's not a secret."

The school board silence comes as the fallout is just beginning for the players facing charges. Their cases are just beginning to move through the courts. As part of any punishment, some kids could be labeled sex offenders. Prosecutors filed charges for crimes against 11 victims.

Walking away, Superintendent Wheeler said, "There's nothing else to say."

She referred us to a written statement that came out a while ago that didn’t answer the questions we’re asking.

And we’re not the only ones asking. Parents of players and taxpayers also want to know how no coaches have been held accountable.

In fact, some parents of players had planned to go to the most recent school board meeting to speak out. But they decided not to, fearing it might affect how their sons are treated on the football team with the season just beginning.

