× Growing epidemic: Narcan installed at Akron-Canton airport

NORTH CANTON, Ohio – The Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) has installed NaloxBox units in its terminal that contain Narcan nasal spray, which can reverse the effects of opioid overdose.

It’s part of a collaboration between CAK, the City of Green, Cover2 Resources, the Summit County Health Department and Project DAWN.

“We are aware of the growing epidemic and feel responsible as a public facility to be equipped to handle such an incident,” said Ren Camacho, President and CEO of CAK. “If we save just one life, it’s well worth the investment.”

“First responders have just six minutes to arrive and begin administering the life-saving drug Narcan in an overdose situation,” said Greg McNeil, Founder and President Cover2.org.

Key airport staff, tenants and first responders have been trained in recognizing the signs of an overdose and administering Narcan nasal spray.

“We are pleased the Akron-Canton Airport has taken this step to be prepared in the event of an emergency,” said Mayor Gerard Neugebauer. “Having the airport partner with us by taking the steps to assist individuals in an emergency shows compassion and understanding of substance abuse disorders. This small step makes a difference.”