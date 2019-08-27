Fox Recipe Box: Summer Garden Salad with Thai Curry Sauce

CLEVELAND, Oh — Leave it to chef extraordinaire Zack Bruell to put a unique twist on a summer garden salad. Chef Bruell visited the brand new Fox 8 kitchen to share a tasty recipe with Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson. Zack has six restaurants currently in Northeast Ohio and you can learn more about each of them by clicking here.

Summer Garden Salad with Thai Curry Sauce

Kale

Tomatoes

Cilantro

Shiitake Mushrooms roasted

Grilled Chicken Breast

Lime Juice

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

Thai Curry Sauce

1 tbs. red curry paste

Olive oil

½ cup white wine

½ tsp brown sugar

2tsp. Thai fish sauce

½ tsp chopped cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

In a sauce pot, heat oil and add curry paste. Lightly saute and then deglaze with white wine. Add brown sugar and cream. Reduce to desired thickness and season with fish sauce, cilantro and lime juice.

To assemble salad:

Mix the kale, tomatoes, cilantro and roasted shiitake mushrooms in mixing bowl. Dress with lime juice and extra virgin olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Place the sauce on bottom of a plate and place the salad on top. Slice the chicken and arrange around the salad.