LIVE: Former Cleveland police officer sentenced on charges after he was caught with 15-year-old girl



CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mario Lozada is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday on charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

The former Cleveland patrol officer was arrested by Garfield Heights in November of 2018.

He was found in a car with a 15-year-old girl and a gun.

He was an officer at the time and had been with the Cleveland Police Department for 26 years.

He plead guilty to the charges last month.

In his sentencing hearing, Lozada’s attorney said he received award for heroism in the past.

He is married and has an 18 year-old.

He says he has been going to counseling and is very sorry for his actions.

The mother of the victim read a letter from a daughter.

The victim says he gave her weed and alcohol and wait down the street for her to sneak out of house.

Continuing coverage here.