Erie County Sheriff says they failed to notify neighbors of sex offender

SANDUSKY, Ohio– A week after the FOX 8 I-Team did a story about a tier III sex offender being arrested on gross sexual imposition charges involving an 11-year-old girl, the sheriff admits his agency did not properly notify community members.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said his office should have sent out letters to neighbors living near Darius Knight.

“I am very disappointed this was not done right and I am doing an internal investigation to find out why,” Sigsworth told the I-Team. “I went to the neighborhood where this happened and apologized.”

“We are going to correct this and do everything we can to make sure it never happens again.”

Last week, Sandusky police arrested Knight in connection with the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl, who knocked on his door while collecting money for an organization. Knight, 30, is charged with gross sexual imposition, unlawful restraint and resisting arrest.

Police reports stated Knight told the girl to come inside and then he locked the door. He is accused of improperly touching her.

Knight denied the allegations and insisted he did nothing wrong. He is being held in the Erie County jail.

Knight was sentenced to five years in prison in 2011 on an attempted rape charge. He is still on parole for that case.