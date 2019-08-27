Destination Cleveland reports record-breaking year

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Destination Cleveland, the destination marketing and management organization for Cuyahoga County, announced Tuesday that 19.2 million people visited Cuyahoga County in 2018.

It is a 3.9% increase over 2017.

For the eighth straight year, visitation to Cuyahoga County grew at a faster rate than the U.S. growth rate (1.9 percent in 2018) according to Tourism Economics.

“Five years after being launched, the Cleveland brand continues to deliver on what it was designed to do – help change perceptions and attract visitors to Cleveland; that success is helping Destination Cleveland in its effort to establish Cleveland as a destination city,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO, Destination Cleveland. “Once people come to Cleveland their perceptions continue to change for the better, and there is a greater chance that they would be more open to thinking of Cleveland as a place to live, work or invest. We need to take advantage of the growing number of travelers to Cuyahoga County and harness the power of the visitor to create long-term investments in the region.”