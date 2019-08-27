Decoding your dreams: What is behind those nightmares

They can make or break a good nights sleep.  Dreams and nightmares can linger in our minds long after we have started our day.

According to an article in the Huffington Post,  experts believe nightmares can serve as a message.  They talked to professionals about having recurring bad dreams to find out what triggers them and how we can prevent them.

Lauri Loewenberg, a certified dream analyst in Apollo Beach, Florida,  told the HuffPost, “A recurring nightmare would likely be caused by either an ongoing difficult issue that is yet to be resolved or a recurring behavior pattern that leads to a recurring difficult issue.”
An example would be if you are involved with toxic people, you could have recurring nightmares about snakes Loewenberg said.

Another specialist said having negative thoughts about yourself can also trigger scary dreams.

When it comes to recurring nightmares, some experts believe they are tied to health issues or medications.

So how can you prevent these nightmares?   Experts suggest keeping a journal about your bad dreams and daily activities. The experts told the HuffPost,   “When doing this technique, be sure to write down all the details of the nightmare you can remember.  “Then, when you get to the end of the most frightening part of the nightmare, rewrite it.”

Another tip?  Avoid watching shows and movies on your TV or digital device for at least an hour before bed and finally, seek medical treatment to get relief from the nightmares.

