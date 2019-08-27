× Millions of Contigo kids water bottles recalled due to health hazard

Attention parents. Check your child’s water bottles. The Consumer Product and Safety Commission is issuing a recall on Contigo Kids cleanable water bottles because the bottle’s silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to kids.

Roughly 5.7 million bottles are impacted throughout the country after more than a hundred reports of the spout detaching.

The bottles come in 13oz, 14 oz and 20 oz sizes and were sold individually as well in two-packs and three-packs. The base and cover of the clear silicone spout is black.

You are advised to stop using the recalled water bottles immediately.

For more information contact Contigo at 888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online here: