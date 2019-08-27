× 73-year-old homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint

ARON, Ohio– Akron police were called to a burglary that happened on Crosby Street just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers got to the scene, the 73-year-old resident was holding the suspect at gunpoint.

The victim told police he heard his doorbell ring several times, but did not answer. Moments later, he heard the suspect inside his home so he detained the man until police arrived.

Akron police said 51-year-old Thomas Gaffney, of Akron, was taken into custody. He was charged with burglary and drug paraphernalia.