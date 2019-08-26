Two Wooster officers taken to hospital after suspect rips open bag of fentanyl

WOOSTER, Ohio– Two Wooster officers were taken to the hospital after a suspect ripped open a bag containing fentanyl inside a police cruiser.

Police were called to a house on Monterey Street in Wooster on Aug. 22 to serve an arrest warrant on a female suspect.

While searching for her, they found Isaiah Haskins, 23. Police said Haskins is a convicted felon and had a pistol in his backpack so he was placed in the back of a police cruiser.

He reached into the back of his pants and ripped open a small bag of white powder, according to the police department. The officers stopped the car, removed Haskins and called paramedics.

They were showing symptoms of numbness and slurred speech, and had to be decontaminated before being treated at Wooster Community Hospital. The police cruiser was sealed and towed.

Initial test results on the substance were negative so a sample was sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. On Monday, BCI confirmed the substance contained fentanyl.

“Patrolmen Hall and Burnett are doing well and have fully recovered from the exposure. More so, now that we know the powder released in the police cruiser contained Fentanyl, we are even more relieved that Patrolmen Hall and Burnett are OK,” said Police Chief Matthew Fisher. “As you know, Fentanyl is killing people across this country every day and it is troubling that Mr. Haskins’ actions could have recklessly resulted in these officers being injured or killed.”