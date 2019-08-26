Tribe third baseman Jose Ramirez: ‘Surgery went well’

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez underwent surgery on Monday.

The two-time All-Star broke a bone in his right hand in the first inning of Saturday night’s game against Kansas City. He was placed on the 10-day injured list the next.

Ramirez posted a photo of himself, wearing a sling in a hospital room.

“The surgery went well. thanks for all your wishes and messages. Can’t wait to be back with the team,” he said in the caption.

Ramirez’s numbers have been picking up after enduring an early-season slump. He was second in the MLB in extra-base hits and third in RBIs for the second half of the season.

