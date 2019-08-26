Tribe third baseman Jose Ramirez: ‘Surgery went well’

Posted 7:42 pm, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44PM, August 26, 2019

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez underwent surgery on Monday.

The two-time All-Star broke a bone in his right hand in the first inning of Saturday night’s game against Kansas City. He was placed on the 10-day injured list the next.

Ramirez posted a photo of himself, wearing a sling in a hospital room.

“The surgery went well. thanks for all your wishes and messages. Can’t wait to be back with the team,” he said in the caption.

Ramirez’s numbers have been picking up after enduring an early-season slump. He was second in the MLB in extra-base hits and third in RBIs for the second half of the season.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.