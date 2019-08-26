× Suspect identified in murder at car repair shop on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of Tyrone Crawford II.

Crawford, 27, is wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for aggravated murder.

On June 15, Saturday, around 3:45 a.m., police were called to 17601 Euclid Avenue, for reports of people shooting.

Police say four people were inside Quality Car Care drinking and playing music.

An argument broke out and the individuals went into the parking lot.

An additional group of men came to the scene and shots were fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 32-year-old Devin D. Powers down in the lot.

He died at the hospital.

Crawford is believed to be the shooter.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.