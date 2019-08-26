× Single woman celebrates 36th birthday with wedding-themed party

ENGLAND-Celebrating the single life! A woman in England recently threw a wedding-themed party for her 36th birthday.

According to FOX News, Michele Plum of West Sussex, England, said she was fed up with everyone around her getting married and having babies, so she decided to throw the special party to celebrate making it “all this way without marrying anyone.”

Plum wore a wedding dress and tiara, and asked her guests to wear their wedding dress, a bridesmaid dress or a “cheesy suit.”

The woman, who said she became a single mom in her 20s, said she hosted the wedding-themed party to be funny, but she wanted to set a good example for her daughter, too.

She told the Metro, “The message behind this is that I’m independent and strong. I’ve tried to teach my daughter that she doesn’t need a partner if she doesn’t want one.”

