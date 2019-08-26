President Trump says China wants to reach a trade deal following retaliatory tariffs

President Donald Trump says China has taken a “hard hit” in recent months and he believes that Chinese leaders are sincere about wanting to reach a trade deal.

Trump is concluding his trip to this year’s Group of Seven summit in France on Monday by participating in a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron says the trade dispute between the U.S and China creates economic uncertainty and the quicker an agreement is reached the sooner economic uncertainty will dissipate.

Trump claims that China is serious about making a trade deal after his actions last week when he raised retaliatory tariffs and ordered American companies to consider alternatives to doing business there.

Trump told reporters at a joint press conference with French President Emanuel Macron that the summit was “truly successful” and that “tremendous unity” was on display.

He says that “Nobody wanted to leave” the final discussion and says, “It really was the G-7.”

Fissures between the U.S. and six of the world’s other advanced economies were apparent, however, on issues including trade policy, Russia, Iran and climate change during the talks at a picturesque French beach resort. That includes a push to invite Russia back into the group and skipping a session on climate with the other world leaders.

President Donald Trump says U.S. talks with the Taliban are on “no timeline” for reaching a resolution to the nearly 18-year-old war, which has claimed more than 2,400 Americans.

Trump told reporters Monday at the Group of Seven summit in France that the U.S. is talking with the Taliban, the Afghan government and others, but is in “no rush” and has “no timeline” for the discussions.

The U.S. and the Taliban appear to be closing in on an agreement under which U.S. forces would withdraw in exchange for guarantees that Afghanistan would not become a haven for other terrorist groups.

The U.S. is trying to get the Taliban to agree to stop fighting and sit down with the Kabul government, but violence has continued with large attacks in the capital.