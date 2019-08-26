Parents of 15-year-old girl charged wtih hate crime after allegedly assaulting boy found in her closet

SAN BRUNO, Ca. — Three have been arrested, accused of tying up, assaulting and yelling racial slurs at a teenaged boy after they found him in their daughter’s bedroom. Police are calling the incident a hate crime.

ABC 7 reports the 15-year-old girl’s father, Luisandor Suarez; mom, Haydee Arguello; and step-dad Wilfredo Amaya abused the 17-year-old African-American boy for 30 minutes and also threatened to kill him with a deadly weapon.

Lt. Ryan Johansen said an investigation revealed that the victim was visiting a teen girl at her home around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when the family members arrived.

“These family members ultimately restrained the victim using rope, held him against his will, assaulted him multiple times and threatened to kill him,” Johansen said in the news release.

The suspects allegedly yelled racial slurs during the incident, leading the victim to believe his race was a motivating factor, Johansen said. The suspects are described as Latino.

Johansen said investigators are still working to determine how long the victim was held, but evidence suggests it was not a brief incident. The suspects eventually untied the victim and allowed him to leave. He was later treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries.

Police served a search warrant at the home where the alleged crimes occurred and seized additional evidence, Johansen said.

The suspects were arrested without incident and booked into San Mateo County jail on charges related to committing a hate crime, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.

The 15-year-old’s oldest sister told ABC 7 her parents thought the teen was an intruder. She said the teen punched her mother.

“They tried to stop him and he was acting very violent so they grabbed a rope to try to tie him down and ask him why he was at the house,” said Katherine Gomez, who was also at the home during the incident.

All three are being held without bail at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.

