New Solon Chick-fil-A restaurant to celebrate grand opening with giveaway

SOLON-Chick-fil-A is celebrating the grand opening of it’s new Solon location next month with a special giveaway.

The restaurant is holding a 12-hour campout ahead of opening day.  Registration begins at the Som Center Road location at 6 p.m. Sept 4.

Chick-fila-A will give away:  Free Chick-fil-A-meals for up to 100 adults for an entire year  (52 meals with each consisting of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, medium Waffle Potato Fries, and a medium beverage).

The 5,000 square-foot-restaurant includes a dual-lane drive-thru that can handle up to 200 cars an hour, designated inside pickup counter as well as outside Chick-fil-A app mobile ordering parking spot and a dining room with a two-story indoor playground, free Wi-Fi and 88 seats, along with a 16-seat outdoor patio.

The Solon location officially opens Thursday,  Sept 5.

