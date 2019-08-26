Grandmother turns to I-Team after electrical line falls, damages car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A grandmother says she was treating her 4-year-old grandson to a ride in her new car August 18, when she drove past city public power workers and an electrical line fell and damaged the vehicle.

"I had the car for just four days," said Dawn Lunato. "I was in shock and scared when the line crashed on our car. Luckily, it wasn't live. But it scratched up the car."

There are scratches on the passenger side door, hood and trunk.

Lunato got estimates and it will cost more than $2,000 to repair.

"The city wants me to file a claim with my insurance and pay the deductible," Lunato said. "They will then do an investigation and if they find they were at fault they will reimburse my deductible. My insurance company says if I file the claim my rates will go up. Why should I be out this money when I did nothing wrong?"

City officials told the FOX 8 I-Team that is their policy and they will try and complete the investigation in 90 days or sooner.

"I think that's wrong," Lunato said. "That policy should change."