Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you ready for some football? Season 23 of Friday Night Touchdown premieres this Friday at 11 p.m. on our brand new set!

There will be a few surprises this year including the return of our Commissioner, Dan Coughlin.

FOX 8's PJ Ziegler has more on the best high school football show in Northeast Ohio.

**More Friday Night Touchdown coverage, here**