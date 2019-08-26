Fox Recipe Box: Zucchini Bread

CLEVELAND, Oh — Zucchini bread is a great way to use some of the summer garden harvest. It’s also a very nice housewarming gift and friend of the show Stefanie Paganini shared her delicious recipe with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer in the first cooking segment in the brand new Fox 8 kitchen set.

Stefanie Paganini is Director of Student Services at ICASI and teaches culinary classes at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking. To see her upcoming class schedule click here.

Zucchini Bread Recipe

2 large eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

1 Tablespoon pure vanilla extract

2 large zucchini (makes about 3 ½ cups of zucchini bits)

Zest of 1 orange

2/3 cup melted unsalted butter

2 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups All-purpose flour

1/3 cup dried cherries

1/3 cup chopped walnuts

1/3 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Butter a 9×9 square baking pan or a quick bread pan

(8 ½ x 4 ½ ) and set aside.

Wash zucchini and using the large size holes of a box grater, grate the zucchini. Drain any excess liquid produced by the zucchini.

In a large mixing bowl whisk together eggs, sugar, vanilla, zucchini, zest, and butter.

In a separate bowl, stir together flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, and salt. Stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Mix until the flour is fully incorporated without over mixing.

Fold in the cherries, walnuts, and chocolate chips.

Place batter into prepared pan and allow to bake until a golden brown and toothpick inserted into the center of the bread comes out clean, approximately 25-35 minutes.