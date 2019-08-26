× FNTD Game of the Week #1 nominees

CLEVELAND — FOX 8’s award-winning ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 23rd season and better than ever.

Week #1 of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, fueled by Conrad’s, kicks off this Friday, August 30 at 11:00 p.m.

Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, Dan Coughlin, and new co-host Ken Carman, from 92.3 The Fan for highlights and analysis from more than 20 high school football games across Northeast Ohio.

Each week during the 2019 high school football regular season we will nominate four great match-ups.

Students, staff, players, coaches, fans and FOX 8 viewers are invited to cast their votes for the schools they would like to see receive extended coverage, both on-air during ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ and online at the Friday Night Touchdown page.

The winning game will be announced live Thursday on FOX 8 News at 10:00 p.m.

Here are this week’s nominees :

A.) GARFIELD HEIGHTS (0-0) at SHAKER HEIGHTS (0-0)

B.) AVON LAKE (0-0) at AVON (0-0)

C.) PAINESVILLE RIVERSIDE (0-0) at PERRY (Lake Co.) (0-0)

D.) HUDSON (0-0) at SOLON (0-0)

CLICK HERE for more ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ coverage.