eScooters available for rent in Cleveland starting today

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The City of Cleveland today announced eScooters are now available on city streets.

Bird is the first of four selected vendors to have scooters available.

You can find their scooters downtown, in Ohio City and Tremont.

The three other selected vendors: Lime, Spin and VeoRide are completing the permitting process.

The dockless eScooter and bike share program will operate in the City of Cleveland on a six-month demonstration period.

During that time, they’ll only be active from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Scooters can ride in the street in the flow of traffic, like bicycles.

A Bird spokesperson released the following statement to FOX 8:

“As the first operator to launch as part of the pilot program in Cleveland, Bird is thrilled to offer our service to the city, bringing to residents and visitors a more environmentally friendly alternative to short car trips. As we grow our fleet, we look forward to seeing more and more people opt out of the car and onto a Birds.”