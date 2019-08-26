Cuyahoga County corrections officer facing new charges held in the Geauga County jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A corrections officer who was previously indicted for alleged abuse at the Cuyahoga County jail is being held at the Geauga County Jail, due to safety issues.

That's according to prosecutors who went to a court appearance for Idris-Farid Clark Monday.

Clark was arrested on Thursday on two counts of extortion and one count of intimidation.

He had been scheduled for arraignment Monday, but attorneys said that will be moved because the grand jury is getting his case Wednesday.

The charges are related to text messages Clark sent on August 7 and two recordings taken August 21.

In the recording, Clark told an unidentified officer that he had copies of videos that could implicate him, and that he wanted the officer to get copies of jail videos showing the use of OC Spray (Oleoresin Capsicum or pepper spray) in the jail, according to an affidavit.

The case Clark was previously indicted in is related to a video that shows Clark spraying pepper foam directly onto the face of a woman who had been picked up on a traffic violation at the jail in July 2018.

"I have videos available to me that could incriminate you if released," Clark says to the officer in the August 21 recording.

Clark told the officer he was "doing the same thing" with another corrections officer, leading special investigators to believe Clark was trying to extort other jail employees.

If the grand jury hands down new indictments, Clark will likely be arraigned later this week.

Continuing coverage here.