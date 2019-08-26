Cleveland police officer charged with urinating on child at bus stop heads to court

EUCLID, Ohio - Cleveland Patrol Officer Solomon Nhiwatiwa is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on multiple charges from an incident involving a 12-year-old girl at bus stop in Euclid.

According to an incident report, on August 16, Nhiwatiwa, 34, approached the child at a bus stop and exposed his penis, urinated on her and filmed it.

He faces 8 counts, including attempted kidnapping, pandering obscenity involving a minor, endangering children, criminal child inticement, assault and public indecency.

He was indicted on August 21.

On August 22, the FOX 8 I-Team reported burglars broke into Nhiwatiwa's home following his arrest.

The report states items that were taken include guns, ammunition, knives, a computer hard drive and flash drive, a cell phone and a computer tablet.

Nhiwatiwa is suspended without pay.

