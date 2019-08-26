× Barbie honors ‘Inspiring Women’ with Sally Ride and Rosa Parks dolls

Sally Ride and Rosa Parks are the newest additions to Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series.

The series pays tribute to “courageous women who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before.”

Ride was the first American woman and youngest American to fly in space. She flew aboard the space shuttle Challenger in 1983.

Rosa Parks’ refusal to give up her seat to a white passenger and move to the back of the bus in 1955 is considered the catalyst to the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

She is hailed as “the Mother of the Modern Civil Rights Movement.”

Other dolls in the series include Frida Kahlo and Katherine Johnson.