Avon Lake to vote on increases penalty for passing stopped school buses

AVON LAKE, Ohio– Avon Lake City Council is expected to vote Monday night on an ordinance that increases penalties for illegally passing a stopped school bus.

The ordinance would make violations a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail. It would also increase the potential fine from $500 to $750.

Last week, council postponed a vote on the measure after a resident challenged its constitutionality under Ohio law.

The city’s law director reviewed the proposal and is expected to present that review to council before a vote.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.