5-year-old with rare disorder joins Kent State basketball team

KENT, Ohio-- With a brand new shirt and a signed letter of intent, 5-year-old Malyk Foster joined the Kent State University Golden Flashes.

In a special draft day ceremony Monday afternoon at the MACC, Malyk officially joined the roster of the men’s basketball team. He also got to practice with the team.

“It makes my heart super happy, he’s allowed to be a kid again,” said Danielle Foster, his mother.

“He will come to practice, come to games, come to our locker room pre-game and post-game, really be a part of our team,” said Rob Senderoff, Kent State coach.

It’s been tough for Malyk. Two years ago, he was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocystosis, a cancer that affects 1 in 200,000 kids.

“It takes my breath away. Two years ago, he was literally in the hospital bed,” Foster said.

He’s had to undergo chemotherapy and once he’s disease free for two years, he'll receive a double lung transplant.

“If that is something he can get up and battle every day, our kids can battle through a rough practice or a game they didn’t play as much or as well as they would have liked to,” Senderoff said.

A community is rallying behind little Malyk, who will only get strong thanks to the power of prayer and the power of team.

As a team member, Malyk will attend Golden Flashes practices, games, team dinners, events and more.