12 injured, including children, after stolen police cruiser crashes in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio– Twelve people were taken to hospitals after a stolen police cruiser crashed in Dayton on Monday.

It started when a stabbing suspect fled from Xenia Avenue at about 7 p.m.

Minutes later, Riverside police responded to a report of a car into a tree, but the driver was gone. Dayton police said while the officer was searching for the driver, the suspect got into the Riverside cruiser and took off.

The cruiser crashed into two occupied cars near the Dayton Metro Library.

According to Dayton police, seven children were among those hurt in the crash. Some of the injuries are considered life threatening. Police would not confirm any fatalities during a news conference Monday night.

The suspect was quickly taken into custody at the scene.

The whole incident happened in less than a half hour.