Texas city leaders proposing gun buyback program in wake of mass shootings

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Two Texas city leaders are proposing a citywide gun buyback program in an effort to reduce gun violence.

According to KSAT, San Antonio Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan and Councilman John Courage developed this idea earlier in the month after the country experienced two mass shootings within 24 hours – one in El Paso, Texas and the other in Dayton, Ohio.

The buyback program would be held at the San Antonio Police Department and aims to reduce the number of firearms in circulation. Andrews-Sullivan and Courage hope that this will also decrease the number of preventable and accidental deaths.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also identified Texas as the leader in firearm-related deaths in 2017 with 3,513, the news outlet reports.

The council members are expected to formally introduced their plan Tuesday morning.