Teen killed in Clinton Township was thrown from bed of pickup truck

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pickup truck in Clinton Township.

Troopers responded to State Route 226 south of McFadden Road around 11 p.m.

According to a press release, a teen driver was headed east on SR-226.

There were two people in the cab in addition to the driver and a teen in the truck bed.

According to the highway patrol, the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

The 17-year-old in the bed of the pickup was thrown and killed. He has not been identified.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash, according to a press release.