CLEVELAND - Things are looking quiet overnight with temperatures dipping to the mid 50s away from the lake.

Sunshine will give way to clouds in the late afternoon Monday. There is a slight chance of a spotty shower or sprinkle in the evening, mainly after 5 p.m. On and off showers and thunderstorms are anticipated Monday night through early Wednesday.

Then, another cool down is expected for Labor Day weekend across the central US!

