Our fall-feel continues! A touch warmer today with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures dropped around 50° well inland this morning, with milder temps closer to the lake. Beautiful weather for the FOX 8 FOXTROT this morning. Event kicks off at 8 AM!

A little warmer today, but still comfortable. Highs will reach the mid and upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine on tap. Enjoy!

Our next shot at rain is Tuesday.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

