Second giraffe this summer dies at Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A giraffe was found dead in his exhibit at the Toledo Zoo on Saturday.

Zoo officials told the Toledo Blade that the giraffe, whose name was Trevor, had collapsed early in the evening.

Staff members arrived to his exhibit within five minutes of the incident and discovered he was not breathing. He was then examined by veterinarian officials who confirmed he had died.

Trevor’s body was taken to Michigan State University for a necropsy. Preliminary results are expected to be released next week.

Trevor had reportedly shown signs of abnormal behavior the day before. He had been given a prescription as a precaution but passed away before the medicine could take effect.

According to the newspaper, this is the zoo’s second giraffe death this summer.

A 1½-year-old giraffe named Binti was euthanized in June. Test results indicated she had cancer.

Zoo officials say it’s too early to tell if the deaths could be connected.

