President Jimmy Carter plans return to building homes for Habitat for Humanity after hip surgery

LAGRANGE, GA - JUNE 10: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalyn attach siding to the front of a Habitat for Humanity home being built June 10, 2003 in LaGrange, Georgia. More than 90 homes are being built in LaGrange; Valdosta, Georgia; and Anniston, Alabama by volunteers as part of Habitat for Humanity International's Jimmy Carter Work Project 2003. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After recovering from surgery to fix his broken hip, President Jimmy Carter  is now continuing his work building houses with Habitat for Humanity.

According to WFAA, the former president and first lady Rosalynn Carter, 92, have worked with Habitat for Humanity for over 35 years.

94-year-old Carter, the longest-living U.S. president, and his wife are heading to Nashville in October to continue their work with the organization.

“It is such an honor to host a former President of the United States and his wife, especially such a notable couple who have done so much humanitarian work on behalf of affordable homeownership, not just in the United States but around the world,” Danny Herron, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, told the news outlet. “We are excited about the opportunity to work alongside the Carters, hundreds of volunteers who may be visiting Nashville for the first time and all of the future homeowners.”

The Carters reportedly work on projects that shine light on affordable housing challenges.

Since 1984, the Carters have traveled around the world alongside Habitat, building and improving homes.  In total they have built, renovated or repaired 4,331 homes in 14 countries.

