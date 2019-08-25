× Police searching for missing 16-year-old Columbiana County girl

LIVERPOOL TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old Columbiana County girl.

According to the Center for Search and Investigation for Missing Children, 16-year-old Kristiann Easterday was last seen in East Liverpool, Ohio on Thursday.

She is 5′ tall, 160 pounds, and has blue/green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Liverpool Township Police Department at (330) 385-1630 or CFSI at (512) 887-3519.

More missing persons cases, here.