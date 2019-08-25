Over 20,000 attend concert benefiting Dayton shooting victims’ families, survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTON, Ohio — Thousands gathered together in Dayton Sunday to honor the victims killed in this month's mass shooting.

Comedian Dave Chappelle hosted a concert to benefit victims' families and survivors.

The event, called Gem City Shine in a nod to the city's nickname, comes three weeks after nine people were killed in Dayton's downtown Oregon District.

Chappelle, a resident of Yellow Springs, Ohio, located about 20-miles outside of Dayton, took to the stage Sunday, telling the crowd, "Today, we're going to show the world that nothing will get us down."

Event organizers said Gem City Shine was an effort to "reclaim" the district after the recent tragedy.

"No matter what's going on, no matter how tough these times get, we hold our heads up high because we know what we're about," Chappelle said.

The event also featured city leaders and prominent leaders in the entertainment world such as Grammy-winning artist Stevie Wonder and rapper Kanye West.

"This has the greatest intentions. We want to bring people back to the district, we want to stand together. Since I've been out here, all I've seen is love. Everyone's calm, everyone's excited, everyone's embracing each other and that's what we want in the district and we're so thankful how everyone has supported us since the shooting," said Carolyn Jordan, Oregon District business owner.

The concert, which was held at RiverScape Metropark, was attended by about 20,000 people. It was also live streamed online.

Continuing coverage, here.