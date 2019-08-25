Ohio sheriff searching for person who duct-taped dog’s mouth and cut her throat

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio – Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones has put out an alert for the person who abused a dog and dumped it on the side of the road.

The dog was found last Saturday.

According to sheriff, the dog’s muzzle was taped shut with duct tape and her throat was cut.

“This is appalling, words cannot describe the disgust I’m feeling right now, we will work diligently to find who did this and seek justice,” Sheriff Jones said.

The dog was rushed for treatment and survived.

A microchip was tied to HART Rescue in Cincinnati.

HART Rescue reports it adopted the dog out in 2011 and that information is being investigated.

The sheriff says the dog’s name is Dani. She’s doing well but is not available for adoption yet.