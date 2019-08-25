Oberlin officials remind citizens to report suspicious activity after basketball hoop vandalized at city park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OBERLIN, Ohio – Oberlin Recreation Department is encouraging citizens to speak out after a basketball hoop at Park Street Park was vandalized.

Someone threw rocks at the backboard, breaking it, the department said on Facebook Sunday.

Officials remind citizens they need the community's support in reporting any vandalism or inappropriate behavior that occurs at public parks. Adding that people should report things that "lessen and deface the the wonderful parks that the Oberlin community enjoys."

Incidents can be reported to Oberlin police at (440) 744-1061 or via email at Police@oberlinpd.com.