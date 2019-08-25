North Carolina school district using new app allowing parents to track their child’s school bus rides

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A North Carolina school district has installed technology into their school buses that allows parents to track their child’s bus ride to and from school.

This school year, parents with kids in New Hanover County Schools can use the Edulog app to track their student’s bus, WECT reports.

The app reportedly runs off GPS technology and tells parents where their child’s bus is.  It also sends notifications alerting parents when the bus is a certain distance from their kid’s stop.

Implementing the technology to all 145 district buses cost the school system around $12,000.

Click here for more on Edulog.

