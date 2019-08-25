26 pound cat named ‘Mr. B’ has found his forever home thanks to power of social media

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — We have some pawsitive news to share about Mr. B, the 26 pound cat who stole the internet’s heart.

According to Morris Animal Refuge, they have finally narrowed down their list of potential adopters.

The shelter turned to Facebook earlier this week to help the adorable sad eyed cat find his forever home.

There was so much interest in Mr. B that at one point, their website crashed due to excessive traffic.

A final decision on who he’ll end up with will be made early this week.