LIVE: Hundreds of Ohio National Guard soldiers deploy for the Middle East



CANTON, Ohio – 580 Citizen-Soldiers of the Ohio National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 145th Armored Regiment are deploying to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

They will be based out of Kuwait.

During the deployment, the soldiers of the 1-145th Armored Regiment will be part of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, comprising 4,200 National Guard members from four states: Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, sent off the unit during a call to duty ceremony at the Canton Memorial Civic Center Sunday afternoon.