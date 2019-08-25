LIVE: Hundreds of Ohio National Guard soldiers deploy for the Middle East

Posted 1:03 pm, August 25, 2019, by , Updated at 01:09PM, August 25, 2019

Live Video
CANTON, Ohio – 580 Citizen-Soldiers of the Ohio National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 145th Armored Regiment are deploying to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

They will be based out of Kuwait.

During the deployment, the soldiers of the 1-145th Armored Regiment will be part of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, comprising 4,200 National Guard members from four states: Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, sent off the unit during a call to duty ceremony at the Canton Memorial Civic Center Sunday afternoon.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.