CLEVELAND, Ohio – Runners and walkers are hitting the pavement Sunday for the 2019 FOX 8 FOX Trot.

100% of the money raised goes to Stand Up to Cancer.

SU2C funds collaborative research projects that address cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

1800 people are registered for the race.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m.

SU2C estimates that nearly 5,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every day.

