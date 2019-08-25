Florida church calls out elected officials, NRA after stray bullet hits window of preschool classroom

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A church in Florida isn’t keeping quiet after a stray bullet struck the window of their preschool classroom earlier this week.

According to WTSP, Reverend Andy Oliver of Allendale United Methodist Church spoke about the incident during his sermon on Sunday.

He also posted a message on their sign out front that says, “Dear God, Give courage to our elected officials to stand up to the NRA. Amen.”

“God through Isaiah is calling us to remember, as tragic and horrific as this bullet has torn apart our lives here today, and this week. That it is the daily experience of black and brown, LGBTQ, Jewish and Muslim communities. They have been living in that reality, much longer than we have,” said Reverend Oliver.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting, and the church has stepped up their security.