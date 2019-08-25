Beautiful Sunday evening on tap, followed by warm, sunny Monday to kick start your week

CLEVELAND -- We've got a beautiful evening on tap! Sunshine and dry, sunset is now at 8:12 p.m. and temperatures will be falling into the 60s by 10 p.m. so you might need a sweater this evening.

Quiet overnight with temperatures dipping to the mid 50s away from the lake.  Sunshine will give way to clouds late afternoon tomorrow.  There is a slight chance of a spotty shower or sprinkle in the evening, mainly after 5 p.m.  On and off showers and thunderstorms anticipated Monday night through early Wednesday.

Here’s your Monday Bus Stop snapshot:

Another cool down for Labor Day weekend is expected across the central US! Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

