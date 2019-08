LORAIN, Ohio – A 7-year-old child was killed when a fire broke out in a home in Lorain early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at 1912 Washington Ave. around 3:15 a.m.

Lorain Fire tells FOX 8 six people were in the home when the fire broke out.

Five made it out safely.

A 7-year-old died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lorain Fire tells FOX 8 that 50% of the home was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

