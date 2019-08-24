× Youngstown man accused of stalking victim through social media charged in federal court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Youngstown man was indicted in federal court Wednesday on a cyberstalking charge.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Didier Saint Julien, 45, is accused of stalking, harassing and intimidating someone starting in April 2018.

He allegedly made several comments on the victim’s Facebook and Instagram pages. He also attempted to make physical contact with this individual and photographed their car.

Saint Julien is also accused of attempting to contact the victim’s relatives numerous times.

This led the victim to get a protection order against him, which Saint Julien allegedly violated the day after it was initiated by texting the victim.

He is also accused of creating social media accounts under a false name in an attempt to contact the victim.