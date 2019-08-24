Tracy McCool’s husband, John, honored with ‘Fighter of the Year’ award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Tracy McCool's husband, John, was honored with the 'Fighter of the Year' award at an MMA Event at Nautica Saturday night.

John has been fighting colon cancer since his diagnosis last fall and received the award during a tribute as part of the first intermission.

And of course, Tracy was there to support John as well!

You can support fighters, like John, by joining the FOX 8 family Sunday morning at our annual FOX 8 Fox Trot as we run to benefit Stand Up to Cancer.

The organization helps people with all types of cancers all around the country. Part of that is because of research going on right here in Cleveland.

Online registration is closed, however you can still register in person for the 1 mile walk or 5K at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland beginning at 7 a.m.

If you can't make it out to the event, but would like to contribute, you can make a donation online.

