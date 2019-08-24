The ‘Upside of Downs’ turns the zoo upside down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It's called "The Buddy Walk," which may give you the idea that it's a nice, little event. Oh, it's an event - but it's anything but little.

About 5,000 people took part in this year’s walk to raise money for the "Upside of Downs" - the Cleveland organization that helps individuals and families dealing with Down syndrome.

"It's my favorite day of the year,” says Toni Mullee, the executive director of the organization.

This year's event was hosted by FOX 8's Gabe Spiegel and Natalie Herbick.

Several teams raised over $10,000, with the top team raising nearly $40,000 for the charity.

What brings all these people out to donate?

"It's the love," says Rich Tamulewicz, who was part of "Team Kayla's Kingdom" - 119 people who raised over $16,000 in the name of Rich's 7-year-old daughter, Kayla.

Cleveland's walk is so popular that it is actually the fifth largest event of its kind in the nation.

The Buddy Walk was created by the National Down Syndrome Society in 1995.

