Sunny and 70s all weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Fall-feel! Cooler, drier air continues to invade our area this weekend.

Highs today will top in the low 70’s.

This morning, we’re watching for the potential for a lake-driven showers, mainly for those in our northern counties.

By the afternoon the small rain chance will diminish.

Beautiful weather for the FOX 8 FOXTROT tomorrow morning. We hope to see you there!

Here’s the event schedule:

A little warmer tomorrow, but still comfortable. Highs will reach the mid and upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine on tap. Enjoy! Our next shot at rain is several days away.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

