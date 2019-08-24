Sunflowers bloom in Maria’s Field of Hope near Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Maria’s Field of Hope in Sandusky has officially bloomed!

Prayers from Maria shared a photo of their newest sunflower field Saturday night on Instagram.

This is the organization’s second sunflower field.

For years, the charity grew a sunflower field that has always been housed in Avon. However, earlier this summer organizers planted the field next to Cedar Point’s Express Hotel located at 1201 Cedar Point Drive. Visitors do not need to enter the amusement park to visit the field.

Organizers encourage people to visit Maria’s Shop at the field which is open daily from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Officials say Maria’s Field of Hope at Avon still needs a couple more weeks, depending on weather, to fully bloom.

Prayers from Maria raises money for research of glioma brain tumors and treatment. It honors Maria McNamara who passed away in 2007 at the age of 7. Her parents have made it their mission to help find a cure.

The FOX 8 Fox Trot in 2015 benefited Prayers from Maria.

More on Prayers From Maria, here.