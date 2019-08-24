Sunday forecast: Cool temperatures & sunny skies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cooler, drier air continues to invade our area this weekend and remains firmly ensconced over the Buckeye State.

The high Saturday was 74°, a full half-dozen degrees below our average high here in Cleveland.

It will be uneventful overnight and comfy conditions will prevail. Lows will be around 50° well inland, but mid 50s are likely closer to the lake.

Here's your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

It'll be little warmer Sunday, but still comfortable. Highs will reach the mid and upper 70s with plenty of sunshine on tap. Enjoy!

Our next shot at rain is Tuesday. We've also got just one little jump to around 80°, then we’re back in the 70s for the rest of the week; another cool-down for Labor Day weekend is expected across the central US!

